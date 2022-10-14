WATAUGA – Blueprints and Bowties is one of two annual fundraisers for Habitat for Humanity. The first in-person Blueprint and Bowtie event since the coronavirus pandemic took place on October 6.
Donors and volunteers alike attended the event, which included a silent action, live auction, dinner, bar and DJ.
After the heads-or-tails raffle, Alex Hooker, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, addressed the audience. He introduced the two guests of honor for the evening, Kim Paterno and Wysteria White.
Paterno works at a local hardware store in the area and has volunteered her time to Habitat for Humanity a few times in 2019 for a Women’s Build. She came up with the idea to apply for housing help while working with the organization. On the last day to apply, she hesitantly did so.
After a credit check, home visit and background check, Paterno qualified for a mortgage. The process to housing for the Habitat for Humanity is no easy feat. Then began the painstaking and rewarding process of building her home. Paterno spoke in front of the audience telling her heartfelt story.
“I’m just blessed. I love helping people. It’s hard to receive. So it’s sometimes overwhelming. I cry all the time,” Paterno said.
Paterno is currently working through her 250 hours of ‘sweat equity’ that Habitat for Humanity requires for new tenants. Every tenant participates differently based on the level that their bodies can handle. Paterno is very active in the building of her home, taking on tasks as varied as drywall, cabinet installation or digging holes.
“The thing about Kim is, when she finishes her sweat equity hours, she’s going to keep coming out. She’ll keep coming out when we build houses up the road from her,” Sarah Grady, who works with Habitat for Humanity, said.
White was also highlighted at the event. Unlike Paterno, she has finished her journey with Habitat. Her portion of the presentation was watching her rip up her bank note. White applied for help from Habitat 20 years ago. She was a young, single mother, and her social worker at the time pointed her to the direction of the organization. White put in all of her hours of sweat equity, and then some.
As time went on, she was part of the Boone Chamber of Commerce and was able to pay off her debt.
“I was struck with Kim’s speech. You don’t often get partner families that are willing to get up there and speak in general, and then what Kim had to say was just so heartfelt. Sarah Grady, construction coordinator, she said that she’s heard Kim give a speech like that 10 times and she cries every time,” Hooker said. “I think that it’s so important for an event like this to be able to touch the mission in a way that the people that are there, that are donating the money, get to actually see and experience the appreciation of the of the partner families. So many people, I would say that 90% of the room, knew Wisteria and had worked with her during her employment at the Chamber Association. She worked with the Chamber for 20 years, so I know that they all just love seeing her get to that milestone in her life.”
A common phrase uttered during the event by many was “Habitat for Humanity gives a helping hand, not handouts.” Tenants pay a mortgage, help build the homes, and before any of that is possible, tenants go through an extensive background process.
“We are actually a bank as well. We have to abide by all the federal banking regulations, and when we fund the house and we close the the deal with them, we hold the mortgage. So we just it’s just an interest-free mortgage that we work out with the homeowners that they only pay for the cost of the home itself,” Hooker said.
This event had help in getting auction items from volunteers, board members and other staff members. Board member also participated in coordinating the event day and planning the event. Two separate groups of student volunteers participated in making the night possible. App Builds a Home was one of the organizations that partnered. It is the fourth year that the group has collaborated with Habitat.
For more information on Habitat for Humanity visit wataugahabitat.org/home.
