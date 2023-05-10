FLEETWOOD — Surrounded by family and friends, four of the nation’s newest military recruits received a warm send-off and a heartfelt show of gratitude from the Blue Star Mothers of the High Country on Monday night.
The Blue Star Mothers Hero’s Dinner was held on May 8 at the New River Escape Barn and Guest House in Fleetwood and honored Isaac Pennington, Adam Hodges, Jonathan Miller and Jesse Rominger — four High Country graduating seniors who are set to enter military service later this year. During the festivities, the recruits were presented with stocked backpacks, mothers were gifted roses, and all were treated to a dinner of salad, spaghetti and meatballs, and dessert.
This year’s High Country recruits represent Watauga and Ashe counties. Isaac Pennington of Ashe County High School will serve in the United States Army; Adam Hodges and Jonathan Miller will serve in the United States Marine Corps, and Jesse Rominger will be a member of the Army ROTC at the University of Tennessee — all three from Watauga High School.
Following dinner, Marine Lt. Michael Farris spoke and addressed the honored recruits.
“Congratulations to our future heroes,” Farris said. “Thank you for standing up and raising your right hand and swearing that you are going to hold the line and support the Constitution of the United States of America.”
Farris continued encouraging each recruit to find their “why” and fight for it daily.
The four recruits are eager to begin their military service. However, some of their family members — though immensely proud of their decision — have experienced various emotions. The Blue Star Mothers support one another to help cope with some of these emotions and support active military members.
The Blue Star Mothers of the High Country, also known as NC 10, is a chapter of The Blue Star Mothers of America, which was first organized in 1942 to support members of the Armed Forces of the United States and their families.
In the past, the organization has sent cards and care packages to troops serving overseas, provided member support as needed, and has traditionally been present at the Memorial and Veterans Day ceremonies held at the Boone Mall each year.
The High Country chapter meets on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Julie Gilliard at jgilliard@blueridgepeds.com.
According to the Blue Star Mothers of the High Country, various local businesses made this year’s Hero’s Dinner possible. New River Escape Barn and Guest House provided the space free of charge for the third year. This year’s event was also sponsored by Publix, Lowes Food, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Ingles, Smoky Mountain BBQ and Walmart.
