FLEETWOOD — Surrounded by family and friends, four of the nation’s newest military recruits received a warm send-off and a heartfelt show of gratitude from the Blue Star Mothers of the High Country on Monday night.

The Blue Star Mothers Hero’s Dinner was held on May 8 at the New River Escape Barn and Guest House in Fleetwood and honored Isaac Pennington, Adam Hodges, Jonathan Miller and Jesse Rominger — four High Country graduating seniors who are set to enter military service later this year. During the festivities, the recruits were presented with stocked backpacks, mothers were gifted roses, and all were treated to a dinner of salad, spaghetti and meatballs, and dessert.

