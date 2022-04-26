BLOWING ROCK — The National Park Service is actively recruiting interested volunteers for a new program based along the Rough Ridge area of the Tanawha Trail, near milepost 303 in the vicinity of Blowing Rock on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The goal of this new volunteer role is to educate park visitors about recreating responsibly for their own safety, as well as that of globally rare species found in this area. The rocky outcrops at Rough Ridge are home to critically imperiled plant species that are commonly trampled by park visitors who venture into closed areas for photos and views.
Rough Ridge Rover volunteers will be asked to spend a minimum of one, 3–4-hour shift per week on the trail through the busy summer and fall season talking to park visitors, answering questions and serving as an important on-site presence. Ideal volunteers should enjoy working with people, have a basic knowledge of Appalachian plants, animals, and the park itself and feel comfortable working independently on-trail, away from their vehicle for several hours at a time. Volunteers will be provided with training, a volunteer uniform and all equipment needed to complete their roving assignment successfully.
Interested volunteers can learn more and apply at volunteer.gov or contact the park’s volunteer office at BLRI_Volunteers@nps.gov. Support for this program comes from the Parkway’s philanthropic partner, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.