image (1).png

Price Lake, at milepost 296 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, is popular for hiking, fishing, canoeing and kayaking.

 NPS Photo/J.Ruff.

BLOWING ROCK – Work has begun to repair the Price Lake Dam bridge, at milepost 296 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. As a result, lake levels in the area are expected to drop several feet below the top of the dam beginning this week, and visitors may experience single lane closures in the area.

In early June, visitors can expect a two-week full road closure from milepost 296.4 to 296.8 as the project progresses. A signed detour will route visitors around the project area when the temporary closure is implemented. Access from either the north or the south to visitor facilities and recreation areas within the Price Lake project area will be maintained during the two-week closure period.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.