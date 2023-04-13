Parkway paving

Pavement operations apply a new and improved asphalt surface.

 Photo courtesy National Park Service

BLOWING ROCK — Pavement preservation work at Blue Ridge Parkway overlooks, parking areas and picnic areas from milepost 294 to 384 (between Blowing Rock and Asheville) and milepost 394 to 443 (south of Asheville to Balsam Gap) is planned for the 2023 visitor season.

This work is expected to begin the week of April 17 and continue through the fall in multiple locations within the identified sections. Once underway, park visitors and neighbors can expect intermittent, short-term closures at individual sites with short, single-lane closures of the mainline road as needed.

