BLOWING ROCK — As real estate developments go in the High Country, it doesn’t get much more exciting for what it means to the local economy than what is happening at Blue Ridge Mountain Club on the outskirts of Blowing Rock in Watauga County.
BRMC cut the ceremonial ribbon for a new neighborhood on June 16, The Meadows. When fully built out, the development could include 400 residential units, according to sales and marketing director Nick Presnell, including single family homes, condominiums, townhomes, and modern studios and flats.
“The first phase,” said Presnell, “consists of 36 homes, to be built over a 14-month period. Nine of those 36 have been presold to date. The overall Meadows development plan could be a 5-10 year build out.”
Located approximately three miles from the existing Watson Gap Village within BRMC, The Meadows will feature its own village center, bringing equal amenity access and proximity to the entire community, said Presnell, who added that all availability in the Meadows would be offered by BRMC.
“This is our most ambitious new home neighborhood ever and expands our commitment to carefully preserve the authenticity of the natural, untouched beauty that surrounds and weaves itself through BRMC. We continue to invest in the future of Blue Ridge Mountain Club so we can create a lasting legacy for families in the High Country,” said BRMC general manager, Jim Pitts, at the ribbon cutting.
The impact of the BRMC development is not lost on the region’s civic and business leaders.
“What Blue Ridge Mountain Club has brought to the High Country, including with this new neighborhood, The Meadows, is a whole new level of real estate development. While there will be a degree of self-containment with all of the amenities they have planned, the residents of The Meadows and the other areas of Blue Ridge Mountain Club will also have a positive impact on our schools, as well as the business communities of Blowing Rock and Boone,” said Charlie Sellers, Mayor of Blowing Rock. “With Blue Ridge Mountain Club corporate headquarters in downtown Blowing Rock, they are certainly an asset for our town and the surrounding area.”
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin added, “When you think about what the transformation of undeveloped land to as many as 400, million-dollar homesites means to the county, that will undoubtedly mean a large influx of property tax and sales tax dollars. But beyond that, the Blue Ridge Mountain Club residents will be using Boone services, as well as Blowing Rock services. And, I think they will largely identify as living in Blowing Rock.”
Blue Ridge Mountain Club is the more than 6,000 acre successor to property originally envisioned to be developed by Ginn Laurelmor before the real estate “bubble” collapse from 2007-2010.
“There are currently a bit over 470 platted homesites in BRMC, with more than 2,000 residential units permitted,” said Presnell. “The current development plan, however, will likely present a build out of around 1,200 units. We currently have about 175 homes now built and finished, and approximately 80 currently under construction in the overall project.”
Presnell estimated that of the 175 residences completed, between 30-35 percent of the owners are full-time with the others being seasonal, or part-time.
“We have four-season opportunities for owners,” said Presnell. “BRMC ownership opportunities focus on a variety of lifestyle options, so we do not specifically focus on seasonal or full time. We have an excellent blend of full and part time residents largely due to the four-season lifestyle BRMC presents and this new ownership opportunity at The Meadows will add to the blend of lifestyle options to which buyers will have access in BRMC.”
Some three miles from BRMC’s original Watson Gap-located amenities, The Meadows will have its own village center, including a restaurant, fieldhouse, courtyard, pool and bar, arcade and outdoor space.
A variety of floor plans have been designed, including what they have labeled as Buckeye Creek, Boone Fork, Cragway, and Hawks Bill. The homes range from 1,600 square feet to 3,400 square feet, 2-5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 5.5 bathroom options. According to the BRMC website, pricing will be from $999,000 to $2.2 million.
