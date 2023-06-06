BOONE — Blue Ridge Kung Fu Arnis Academy of Boone has announced advanced promotions of students on in the art of 7 Star Praying Mantis and Sil Lum Kung Fu, Shuai Shou Bi Men and Advanced Weapons. S
cott Stansberry of Sugar Grove, North Carolina was promoted to the rank of 10th Degree (Duan) Grandmaster Black Sash (Red Sash), the highest rank in the system. Chris Laing of Butler, Tennessee was promoted to the rank of 9th Degree (Duan) Grandmaster Black Sash (Black Belt), the next highest rank in the system. Both of these students are natives of Watauga County. Scott Stansberry has assisted with instruction of the Boone Academy. Chris Laing owns and operates Blue Ridge Kung Fu Arnis Academy of Mountain City, Tennessee and Blue Ridge Kung Fu Arnis Academy of Abingdon, Virginia.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.