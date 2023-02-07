Blue Ridge Honor Flight representatives are coming to Ashe County to talk about their next Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., scheduled for Saturday April 29.
The group will hold a meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office located at 140 Law Enforcement Drive in Jefferson.
Eligible veterans from Ashe, Allegheny, Avery, Watauga and Wilkes include: WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, Iraq, Afghanistan and Veterans of and conflict and Gold Star families.
The BRHF will brief attendees on all the application and trip particulars. Members can fill out, or update, submitted applications at this time.
Medical Information is a must and those going should bring a list of current medications.
The BRHF will take veterans on a day trip to Washington, D.C. to see the key War Memorials, receive greetings, honors and meals is one way for our community to acknowledge and thank you for your service and sacrifices to our great nation.
All transportation is arranged and all expenses are paid for for the “Special Day of Honor.”
