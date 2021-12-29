LENOIR — Blue Ridge Energy has learned about a new ongoing scam attempt that involves members receiving phone calls offering discounts on utility bills for making payments on time.
These recent attempts, including those demanding immediate payment to avoid electricity cutoffs are scams aiming to gather sensitive account and payment information.
Blue Ridge Energy urges members who receive a scam call or if you’re unsure, to please hang up and call our office directly at 1 (800) 451-5474.
