WATAUGA — Blue Ridge Energy, in cooperation with the ongoing North Carolina Department of Transportation construction project at the intersection of Highway 105 and Broadstone Road in Foscoe, will be moving power lines overnight on Friday, May 20, and early Saturday, May 21, causing temporary traffic delays. As an alternate plan, the project could be delayed to the following night if inclement weather threatens the area Friday night.
Motorists traveling in the vicinity of Broadstone Road — in particular, the area near the intersection with Hwy 105 should be advised that travel may be delayed between the hours of 7 p.m. Friday, May 20 and 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21. Residents and visitors are asked to drive slowly and observe caution in the area at that time.
Blue Ridge Energy is contracting traffic control crews to alleviate any hazards for motorists, as well as cooperating with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department to ensure safety is a top priority and delays are kept to a minimum.
Blue Ridge Energy does not anticipate disruption to electric service for Watauga members during the overnight construction period and has plans in place to address any issues that may arise. Conducting the work during the overnight period when electricity demand is lowest, is critical in order to continue providing service without interruption.
