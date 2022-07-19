LENOIR — Local middle school students were able to travel to N.C. State University and U.N.C Chapel Hill where they shot hoops and ran drills this summer, thanks to Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships from Blue Ridge Energy.
This year Blue Ridge Energy was able to support four students, two boys and two girls, through the Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships. The camp was five days, June 18-22, 2022. These basketball camps are a great opportunity for middle schoolers to develop their skills while having fun with fellow students.
Natalie Carpenter, from Ashe County, and Madison Millsaps, from Watauga County, attended the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp at N.C. State University.
Titus Hamby, from Watauga County, and Blake Russell, from Burke County, attended the UNC Chapel Hill Boys’ Basketball Camp.
Natalie Carpenter is a rising seventh grade student at Westwood Elementary School. Carpenter has played basketball for the past three years along with other sports such as soccer and softball. She is currently involved with Girl Scouts and her church’s, Bald Mountain Baptist Church, youth ministry. Carpenter wanted to go to basketball camp in order to continue her skills and love for basketball. At camp Natalie won the Kay Yow Award for leadership.
Madison Millsaps is a rising seventh grade student at Bethel Elementary School. Millsaps wanted to attend basketball camp so she could make friends on and off the court while continuing to develop her game. She has been playing basketball since she was 5 years old. When not on the court, Millsaps enjoys reading and crafts.
Titus Hamby is a rising seventh grade student at Green Valley Elementary School. He has been playing basketball since he was in first grade and played on his middle school team this past year. Outside of basketball, Hamby enjoys fishing, hunting, and volunteering at church.
Blake Russell is a rising seventh grade student at Collettsville. At school he is involved in the Beta Club, sports, and the band – he plays the trombone. Russell wanted to go to camp to make new friends and improve at basketball in any way he could. When not at school or on the court, he enjoys fishing and putting together Legos.
