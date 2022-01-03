Blue Ridge Energy is responding to restore power outages resulting from severe weather Monday morning.
Line technicians restored power in a little over an hour to over 5,000 members in Ashe County who were affected from around 5 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.
Crews are also currently responding to scattered outages across Alleghany, Watauga, Caldwell and Wilkes counties. The Blue Ridge Energy outage map currently lists 321 outages in Watauga County as of 8:22 a.m. Blue Ridge Energy services 28,191 accounts in Watauga.
Blue Ridge Energy continues to be on high alert and ready to respond should more outages occur today as severe weather moves through the area.
Outages may be reported the following ways:
- Call 1-800-448-2383
- By using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app
- By text when signed up for outage texting (to sign up: be sure your mobile number is listed on your account, then text START to 70216. Then, you can text OUT to 70216 anytime you have an outage)
For outage status at any time:
- View the cooperative’s online outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or on our mobile app.
