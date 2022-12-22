loading truck.jpg

A BRE employee loads extra supplies into a truck. 

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and staff are on high alert, prepared and ready to respond should severe weather predicted today and through the weekend cause outages in the cooperative’s service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany and portions of Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties.

High winds are the primary concern. Wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour or higher could lead to downed trees damaging power lines. Additionally, forecasts call for single digit temperatures Friday and Saturday; any precipitation during that time could result in snow or an icy mix.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.