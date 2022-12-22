WATAUGA — Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and staff are on high alert, prepared and ready to respond should severe weather predicted today and through the weekend cause outages in the cooperative’s service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany and portions of Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties.
High winds are the primary concern. Wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour or higher could lead to downed trees damaging power lines. Additionally, forecasts call for single digit temperatures Friday and Saturday; any precipitation during that time could result in snow or an icy mix.
Blue Ridge Energy members are advised to be prepared with the cooperative’s outage reporting options and tips below:
Outages may be reported the following ways:
Call 1-800-448-2383
By using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app
By text when signed up for outage texting (to sign up: be sure your mobile number is listed on your account and text START to 70216. Then, you can text OUT to 70216 anytime you have an outage)
