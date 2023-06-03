BRE Logo

LENOIR — The Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle.

The Foundation is seeking grant applications that reflect tangible economic and community development initiatives from organizations that foster job opportunities and enhance the quality of life. Additionally, programs, projects, and organizations that are important components of a community’s overall quality of life, emphasizing public safety, awareness, healthcare, emergency services, and self-sufficiency, will also be considered for 2023 funding.

