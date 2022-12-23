Blue Ridge Energy logo

HIGH COUNTRY — Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and operations staff are working in an all-hands on deck effort to restore power to members as quickly as possible, despite battling extreme winds and dangerously cold conditions. Efforts will continue overnight and into Christmas Eve until all power is restored. 

Blue Ridge Energy advises that all members without electricity check with the local Emergency Management office in their area for guidance during the overnight hours as temperatures are expected to drop to dangerously cold lows – particularly in our mountain service area. 

