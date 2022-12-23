HIGH COUNTRY — Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and operations staff are working in an all-hands on deck effort to restore power to members as quickly as possible, despite battling extreme winds and dangerously cold conditions. Efforts will continue overnight and into Christmas Eve until all power is restored.
Blue Ridge Energy advises that all members without electricity check with the local Emergency Management office in their area for guidance during the overnight hours as temperatures are expected to drop to dangerously cold lows – particularly in our mountain service area.
Outages began to affect the cooperative in the overnight hours, beginning around 3:30 a.m. As of 2:30 p.m. damage had been reported to over 106 locations affecting more than 13,000 members across the Blue Ridge Energy service area. Power has been restored to most members but, 1,051 members remain without electricity as line technicians work tirelessly to make repairs at damaged locations. Approximately 585 BRE customers are without power in Watauga County as of 3:50 p.m.
Strong winds are expected to continue, and additional outages are possible. Blue Ridge Energy crews will continue around the clock work to respond to outages and restore power to members as quickly and safely as possible. Crews are battling extreme conditions with high winds, downed trees and sub-zero wind chills across the Blue Ridge Energy service territory.
Outages may be reported the following ways:
Call 1-800-448-2383
By using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app
By text when signed up for outage texting (to sign up: be sure your mobile number is listed on your account and text START to 70216. Then, you can text OUT to 70216 anytime you have an outage)
Blue Ridge Energy serves some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and parts of Wilkes, Avery and Alexander counties. Its propane and fuels subsidiary serves customers in the cooperative’s service area as well as Burke, Catawba, and Grayson County, Va. Learn more atwww.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
