Alan Merck, Chief Operating Officer, Blue Ridge Energy; Dr. Mark Barber, Associate Dean of Vocational and Technical Studies, CCC&TI; Marty Walker, Coordinator of Energy Programs at CCCTI; Doug Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Ridge Energy; Dr. Mark Poarch, President, CCC&TI; Liz Silvers, Vice President of Instruction, CCC&TI; Brandy Dunlap, Dean of Continuing Education and Workforce Development; CCC&TI; and Dr. Jason Chaffin, Chief of Staff, CCC&TI.

 Photo submitted

LENOIR — Blue Ridge Energy has donated a retired digger derrick line truck to Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Electrical Lineworker Institute to help train future line technicians.

The truck is used to dig holes, set power poles and work with various materials such as transformers and cross arms in the daily work of a line technician to provide reliable electricity. While the truck was retired from Blue Ridge Energy’s fleet of vehicles after being used for a number of years, it has the capacity and technology to provide valuable experience for those enrolled in CCC&TI’s lineworker program.

