WATAUGA — Blue Ridge Energy is continuing work to restore power to remaining members affected by Monday’s snow storm.
As of 5:42 p.m. Jan. 3, approximately 35 members are affected in parts of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Wilkes counties.
At the height of the storm (5:00 a.m.), 5,493 members were without power and 8,844 in total experienced an outage across the cooperative’s service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Alexander and Avery counties as a result of strong winds and heavy wet snow that led to trees falling into powerlines from outside of right-of-way areas.
Watauga County experienced widespread damage to 38 locations affecting 2,555 members.
Ashe County also experienced widespread damage at 24 locations with 5,155 members being affected.
Blue Ridge Energy crews will continue efforts to restore power to remaining members experiencing an outage this evening.
