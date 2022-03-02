CALDWELL — Amid a shining sea of solar panels, officials from Blue Ridge Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Osaka Gas and Oriden flipped a switch to celebrate the launch of BRE’s Brighter Future Solar Array, a 55-acre facility which will provide 19,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy to the energy companies’ consumers in the High Country.
Located in southern Caldwell County, the solar array has the capacity to supply enough energy to power 1,600 houses alone. Jason Lingle, BRE’s director of energy solutions, said the solar array’s renewable credits are currently being sold to larger consumers like municipalities, such as Boone, and institutions like App State.
BRE services many customers in Watauga County, but it also serves electric members in Alleghany, Ashe and Caldwell counties.
Although BRE is reaping the benefits of the solar array, the facility itself didn’t come at a cost to BRE its members. BRE purchased the full output of the array through a 25-year fully bundled Power Purchase Agreement. The owners of the facility are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in partnership with Osaka Gas USA.
BRE partnered with Bright Future Solar Energy, a group of engineers and system installers which provide solutions and designs for solar photovoltaic systems, and also worked with Oriden, a full-service renewable energy developer.
Deciding on the location for the solar array involved a little serendipity, Lingle said. About four years ago, Lingle said a local farmer with plans to retire reached out to BRE offering his land. Two years ago, when plans for a solar array were forming, this farmer’s land was evaluated as a prime location for the solar array.
According to Lingle, the 55-acre plot of land is not far from a nearby BRE service station, so interconnecting the solar array to the grid was simple. The land didn’t require much clearing and it is pretty flat. Especially since it is difficult to find large, flat clearings of land in the mountain service area of BRE, the southern Caldwell County location was the best option for BRE, Lingle said.
Lingle toured groups from local and national energy groups around the solar field during the “Flip the Switch event,” gesturing to the seemingly endless expanse of solar panels. Pointing to the underside of a panel, Lingle said that the panels are bifacial and can receive light reflected off the ground on the backside of the panel facing the earth.
Beyond its ability to produce renewable energy, Lingle said an added bonus of the solar array is that it will help offset costs during peak periods, namely those hot, balmy summer days in which consumers tend to use the most energy and solar panels produce more energy.
Speaking to a crowd of energy industry people on Tuesday, Feb. 22, also known as “two’s day,” Executive Vice President/Chief Executive Officer of BRE Doug Johnson said it was a lucky day. He thanked the partnering companies as well as the Caldwell County local government, the Granite Falls mayor and community for helping realize the project.
Yoshihiro Shiraiwa, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, said “This is the latest step on a path to a decarbonized world.” He noted that after a long career in the fossil fuel industry, Shiraiwa said he is soon retiring and that he was proud the last event he would attend in his professional career was looking forward to a more sustainable future.
Although the solar array has already been on the grid and outputting energy, the “Flip the Switch” event was the formal kick-off event to celebrate the completion of the solar array project.
To learn more about the solar array, visit blueridgeenergy.com/company/BrighterFutureSolar.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
