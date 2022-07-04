LENOIR — Blue Ridge Energy has announced that Robert Kent, who has served as director of operations since 2002 is retiring. Selected to fill the director of operations position is Mike Kincaid, who served as Ashe operations manager since 2009.
Kent will retire at the end of September after a 41-year career with Blue Ridge Energy. A Caldwell County native, he began his career with the cooperative as a meter reader and then as a line technician. He also served as operations manager supervising line technicians at Caldwell District office. Kent has six grown children and lives in the Gamewell community with his wife, Jenny.
Kincaid, also a Caldwell County native, has been with Blue Ridge Energy for 33 years. He began his career with the cooperative as a line technician in Watauga District. He advanced to crew leader in Watauga and, most recently, served as Ashe operations manager. Mike has two grown children. He and his wife, Cindy, are relocating to Caldwell County.
Replacing Kincaid in Ashe District is Greg Lipford, who joined Blue Ridge Energy in 2014. Lipford has worked as a line technician in both Ashe and Watauga districts. Prior to joining the cooperative, Lipford served as a line technician for Pike Electric, Sumpter Utilities and Shaw EDS for 11 years. Lipford, his wife Laura, and daughter Adley, reside in Jefferson.
Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative utility serving 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Avery, and Alexander counties. Recognized among the best utilities in the nation for electric reliability and customer satisfaction, the cooperative has offices in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
