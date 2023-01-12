WATAUGA — Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and all staff are on high alert, prepared to respond should severe weather calling for wind gusts of 50 miles-per-hour or higher predicted today and through Saturday cause outages.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of the High Country including Watauga and Ashe counties.
The advisory will go into effect 4 a.m. Friday and will last until 7 a.m. Saturday.
Snow is expected with total accumulations of up to 3 inches. Elevations above 3,500 feet could see higher snow amounts.
The cooperative also advises members to be prepared with the following tips.
Before a storm, have the following on hand to stay safe and more comfortable in the event of an outage:
Flashlights and extra batteries
Extra water for drinking, cooking and for pets
Food items that can be eaten without an oven or microwave such as: canned or dried fruit, energy bars, canned tuna or chicken, crackers, peanut butter, cereal, canned coffee and drinks.
NOAA Weather Radio. Or sign up for alerts from emergency and weather services on a smart phone or tablet.
First aid kit, including prescription medications
Extra blankets and layers of warm clothing
Charcoal or propane grill; use only in a well ventilated area
Keep cell phones charged and have fully charged battery backups
Always report an outage. Outages may be reported in the following ways:
Call PowerLine: 1-800-448-2383
Over the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app
By text when signed up for outage texting (to sign up: be sure your mobile number is listed on your account and text START to 70216. Then, you can text OUT to 70216 anytime you have an outage)
Be prepared to stay away from any downed power lines. Do not touch a downed line or any object that is in contact with it. This can be dangerous or even deadly! Always report downed power lines to the cooperative by calling 1-800-451-5474. A trained line technician is the only person who should handle downed power line situations.
