WATAUGA — This week, Blue Ridge Conservancy announced it purchased 33 acres of land just outside Boone, providing a critical link for the Middle Fork Greenway, which will connect Boone to Blowing Rock.
The property features 2,000 feet of frontage along the Middle Fork New River and will be known as Boone Gorge Park. In addition to the public access and recreational opportunities provided by the property, protecting this portion of the river is hugely important because it is located just upstream of Boone’s primary source of drinking water, according to the BRC.
The property was purchased from the family of Artie Hollars, and BRC said in a press release that it is grateful for their help in conserving this exceptional tract of land. Funding for the project came from the Watauga County Tourism Development Authority and the State Capital Infrastructure Fund.
“The Boone Gorge Park acquisition is a major investment in public access and recreational opportunities in Watauga County,” said Charlie Brady, BRC Executive Director. “The purchase is another example of BRC’s commitment to protect land that can be enjoyed by everyone. We are extremely grateful for the support provided by Senator Deanna Ballard, Representative Ray Pickett, and the Watauga County TDA. Without their commitment this conservation success and many others in the region would not have happened.”
Middle Fork Greenway Director Wendy Patoprsty is excited about what the purchase means for the continuation of the trail.
“This is an essential link for the future connection of the Middle Fork Greenway, and we are partnering with Appalachian State University to extend the trail onto their land," Patoprsty said. "We are fundraising for the construction costs and working on design, engineering, and permitting, and expect to have the park completed in three to four years. Success hinges on permitting and fundraising: Businesses and individuals are encouraged to participate in the annual 'Round Up For The Greenway' fundraiser, held during the month of July.”
The Middle Fork Greenway trail is a project of BRC, and will connect Boone to Blowing Rock along the Middle Fork New River. Several parks and trail sections are currently open, visit www.middleforkgreenway.org/.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.