thepeak2.jpg

The Peak in Creston will now have an additional 48 acres of land protected.

 Photo by Leila Jackson

HIGH COUNTRY — Blue Ridge Conservancy was awarded two land acquisition grants for $125,000 and $144,000, respectively, to expand the corridor for the Northern Peaks State Trail.

The NC Division of Parks and Recreation recently awarded $3,025,636 in grants for 13 land acquisition projects through the Complete the Trails Program Fund (CTF). These grants will leverage more than $13 million in matching funds to help local nonprofit partners acquire land for state trails projects in nine North Carolina counties.

  

