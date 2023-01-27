easement-allegheny.jpg

The Blue Ridge Conservancy works to protect public lands in the High Country.

 Photo courtesy of Blue Ridge Conservancy

BLUE RIDGE — In December, Congress passed an omnibus appropriations bill that includes the Charitable Conservation Easement Program Integrity Act, a move designed to close existing loopholes in land trust easement donations that have been exploited by investors and that take advantage of a program designed to encourage citizens to voluntarily conserve land.

Blue Ridge Conservancy applauds this bipartisan effort to return the integrity of conservation easements and land protection. The bill was introduced by Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, along with Reps. Mike Thompson of California and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania.

