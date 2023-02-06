Closing

Landowner Butch Berry and BRC Land Protection Specialist Eric Hiegl.

 Photo submitted

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — The Blue Ridge Conservancy recently added 24 acres to Grandfather Mountain State Park, bringing the Conservancy’s total additions to the park to 400 acres. Located in the Grandfather Mountain Natural Area, the land has been in the Berry family for more than 100 years, and the family is thrilled to see it protected in perpetuity.

“When I built the home I’m living in now, I realized my dream of moving back up here. I didn’t realize I would totally fall in love with this place. I knew I couldn’t have the property developed,” said landowner Butch Berry. “When I approached BRC and (Executive Director) Charlie Brady I found the perfect solution: I could sell it to someone who would care as much about this land as I do. My grandfather Hardy Berry purchased this property in 1921 and I’m positive that he would be happy that it will be taken care of.”

Twenty-four acres of land was added to Grandfather Mountain State Park, bringing the Conservancy’s total additions to the park to 400 acres.
Approximately 2,300 acres of land has been protected in the Grandfather Mountain Conservation Area.

