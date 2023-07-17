Tracy_Brown_.jpg

Tracy Brown was elected to serve a two-year term as president of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association’s Board of Directors.

BLOWING ROCK — Tracy Brown, executive director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority, was elected to serve a two-year term as president of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association’s Board of Directors. 

Mt. Airy Tourism Development Authority Director Jessica Icenhour Roberts, Immediate Past President of the Association Board, welcomed Brown to his new position.

  

