BLOWING ROCK — With the warm weather about to break in Blowing Rock and the rest of the High Country, Rhoddie Bicycle Outfitters is hosting multiple bike-related activities this week to get things started.
Owned by Brian and Allison Sain and located at 257 Sunset Drive in the heart of Blowing Rock, the team at Rhoddie Bicycle Outfitters is about to embark on their 3T Experience Week. Taking place on May 9 – 13, the 3T North America Bike Company will be coming to town to showcase new bike technologies and bring a host of new bikes for potential buyers to test ride.
Just like every other form of transportation and sport, cycling is experiencing an evolution in technology that is revolutionizing the endeavor.
“As for the mechanisms found on the newer bikes now, there is new technology involved in the drivetrain that does all of your gear shifting, for example,” said Brian Sain. “Since the time when bikes were invented and the appearance of gears on bikes, the gears have always been operated with a steel cable that is attached to a shifter on the handlebars, which is connected to the derailleurs on the back of the bike. But with modern performance bikes, like on the new 3T models, the shifters are all electronic. So, you, the rider, still tells the bike when to shift gears by hitting a shift button on the handlebar, but the derailleur now has a motor in it and a battery on it, and that is what actually initiates the gear shift instead of a steel cable. The full fleet of bikes that the 3T company has sent us this year all have wireless electronic drivetrains on them.”
According to Sain, modern performance bikes also use disc brakes operated by hydraulic fluid instead of the old method of using steel cables.
“Modern bikes are getting closer to the reliability and functionality that is found in modern automobiles,” said Sain. “We also feature a couple of pedal-assist bikes at the shop, which are e-bikes that have a motor built into them that adds assistance as long as the rider is pedaling. While we sell a bunch of e-bikes, the 3T models are hub-driven, which includes a motor in the hub that will push you along, but you have to be pedaling the bike for the motor to work, so it’s not like sitting on a scooter or moped. You have to pedal and put input into the bike first, and then the bike reads what input that you are bringing to the mix and then helps you with the right percentage of added power. This ever-growing technology allows people to ride in more places, like in our mountainous area where we have tough, technical terrain. So, this kind of bike might be for the aging cyclist or somebody who might have a medical condition.”
As for the regular biking enthusiast, this coming week will present chances to see the new bikes in person and to test ride the new technology.
“The 3T company has sent us a bunch of bikes from their new model lineup so we can have them here at the shop this week so folks can come in and test ride them, but on top of that, we are having three main events,” said Sain. “On Wednesday, May 10, we have rented out the dining room of Hellbender Bed and Beverage, located at 239 Sunset Drive, which is right next to our shop. On that night, people can come and have a drink and some heavy hors d’oeuvres on us. The dining room will also be set up as a showroom where we will highlight the bikes that we will have to test ride. It is called the Showroom Social and reps from 3T North America Bike Company will be on hand to answer any questions.”
On Thursday morning, May 11, at 10 a.m., Rhoddie Bicycle Outfitters will also host what is called the Mixer Ride, which will be about 21 miles in length.
“We call it the Mixer Ride because the group ride will mainly be on pavement, but we will also be riding on some gravel roads like the Old Turnpike,” said Sain. “This way, people can test drive the new bikes on multiple surfaces. Then, for our biggest event this week, we have rented out the Herrick Pavilion at Valle Crucis Community Park on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We will bring the fleet of 3T demo bikes out there for folks to test ride, and we will get folks all set up and fitted to the bikes and then send them down Watauga River Road, which is quiet and scenic and is both paved and gravel as it follows the river.”
Sain grew up in Bethlehem, North Carolina, which is found north of Hickory, and it is about a 45-minute drive from Blowing Rock. After working at a bike shop in Hickory during his college years and then traveling the country as a bike company rep for a year and a half, he and his wife Allison decided to create their own business and that is when Rhoddie Bicycle Outfitters was founded in Blowing Rock in 2015.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.