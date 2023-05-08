BLOWING ROCK — With the warm weather about to break in Blowing Rock and the rest of the High Country, Rhoddie Bicycle Outfitters is hosting multiple bike-related activities this week to get things started.

Owned by Brian and Allison Sain and located at 257 Sunset Drive in the heart of Blowing Rock, the team at Rhoddie Bicycle Outfitters is about to embark on their 3T Experience Week. Taking place on May 9 – 13, the 3T North America Bike Company will be coming to town to showcase new bike technologies and bring a host of new bikes for potential buyers to test ride.

