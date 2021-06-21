BLOWING ROCK — In honor of the late Jerry Burns, the Blowing Rock Historical Society hosted a panel of three sisters who who grew up in Blowing Rock from the 1940s to 1960s. The event was held at the American Legion Building on June 18.
Burns was the editor of the Blowing Rocket from 1965 to 2009 and was a historian and chronicler of the people of Blowing Rock. A plaque in front of a White Oak tree in Blowing Rock dedicated to Burns reads “Jerry’s love for Blowing Rock encouraged us, made us better by his example and left deep footprints for us to follow.”
Janice Burns, the wife of Jerry Burns, said he loved Blowing Rock as he was born and raised there.
“Upon his death, the town council named his birthday, June 18, Jerry Burns Day,” Janice Burns said. “The historical society decided, because Jerry was so much about the history of Blowing Rock, they would bring a speaker or old family from early on to tell their memories of history from Blowing Rock.”
Guest speakers at the 2021 event were sisters Lee Harper Vason, Anne Harper Bernhardt and Dinny Harper Addison who told of growing up in Blowing Rock from the 1940s to 1960s.
One story Bernhardt told was when they lived near one of the holes on a golf course.
“Golfers would hit over the highway and they couldn't see very far and see wherever the golf ball went,” Bernhardt told the small crowd of about 50 gathered in the American Legion building. “The ball would sometimes land in the rough, but sometimes it would land beautifully right in front of our house. And we could get 25 cents from our Daddy for each of those golf balls.”
So Bernhardt said to laughter from the crowd that she would go and just pick up the golf ball from where it laid.
“The best part of that whole process was listening to the golfers come by and say ‘George, I could have sworn that ball landed on the green,'” Bernhardt said.
Vason, to denials from her sisters, told of how sometimes they would take golf balls and try to throw them at cars crossing a golfers bridge, but due to bad aim, never managed to make it to a car.
The sisters also recalled a friend of theirs who would often tell them a story about how their grandfather would frequently walk from Lenoir to Blowing Rock.
“I got so sick of hearing that story, we said ‘Alright, we’ll do it. We’re going to walk from Lenoir to Blowing Rock,'” Bernhardt said. “So we hired this guy — this funny guy that had a big old Cadillac — and he drove us down and let us out on the outskirts of Lenoir.”
And they proceeded to walk to Blowing Rock.
“It was not fun, let me tell you,” Bernhardt said.
The walk from Lenoir to Blowing Rock is roughly 20 miles, said Bernhardt before adding that it took them about eight hours.
The sisters also had old photos from their time growing up around the American Legion room where the panel was held. The sisters also held up certain pictures while they told stories.
For Janice Burns, people coming together on June 18 to remember her husband feels wonderful.
“It keeps him alive,” Janice Burns said. “It’s emotional. It’s good to know that he’s remembered and that his contributions are remembered.”
