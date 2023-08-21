Blowing Rock town hall sign

Blowing Rock Town Hall in downtown.

 File photo

BLOWING ROCK – The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Community, Government and Education Committee, in partnership with the Town of Blowing Rock, invites all residents and business owners to attend the annual State of the Town event Thursday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum in the Community Meeting Room.

The event will be recorded for anyone who cannot attend. The link to the YouTube video can be found on the Chamber’s website at www.blowingrockncchamber.com or the Town of Blowing Rock’s website at www.TownofBlowingRock.com.

