BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Women’s Club is accepting scholarship applications, which will be awarded in May.
Those interested in applying must submit their application by March 17.
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
Student must have attended Blowing Rock
Applications are available at Village Thrift, through the Watauga High School counseling office, or by sending a request to brwomensclub@aol.com. Students should specify whether they are graduating this year or are currently in college.
For more than 40 years, the club has awarded scholarships to local students for higher education. Initially only one scholarship was awarded annually, but the number has now grown to multiple students. Last year, the club awarded total of $75,000 in scholarships.
Last year’s scholarship recipients were:
This year will be the largest amount of money ever awarded by the club.
BRWC has grown from selling T-shirts at Art in the Park, to sponsoring large rummage sales, to now operating Village Thrift Shop located at 3332 Valley Blvd in Blowing Rock. The financial success has been made possible by generous contributions from the public of items they no longer need and by faithful shoppers whose purchases from the store generate the funds for scholarships.
