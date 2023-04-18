BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox is leaving his position on May 31 to step into the role of Alexander County manager. 

“My family and I could not be more excited about the opportunity to be Alexander County’s manager. This is an unbelievably exciting time for Alexander County, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the citizens and stakeholders," Fox said. "I am excited to work alongside an experienced and dedicated Board of Commissioners and with a proven team of professionals and teammates. Having grown up in the Dudley Shoals area of Caldwell County, I feel like I am coming back home, and I look forward to rejoining this community.”

