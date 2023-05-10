Town Council Meeting

More than 50 people were at the May 9 Blowing Rock Town Council meeting, which featured a vote on underground utilities. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BLOWING ROCK — More than 50 people filed into the meeting space and hallway of the Blowing Rock Town Hall to hear the council's vote on the proposed underground utilities project during their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 9.

The council ultimately voted against the project, with two members — David Harwood and Pete Gherini — voting for it and three members — Albert Yount, Melissa Pickett and Doug Matheson — voting against it.

