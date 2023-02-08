BLOWING ROCK — Paid parking, a child development center, major projects and EMS were some of the many topics the Blowing Rock Town Council discussed at the three-day retreat held Jan. 30 to Feb. 1.
“The 2023 retreat went great, our best one yet,” said Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox. “Our town staff does a tremendous job in preparing for the retreat and each of the topics discussed were presented with great clarity that allowed a wonderful in-depth discussion with the town council.”
During the three-day retreat, the council and staff looked back over several years to revisit the priorities that were discussed and what has been accomplished since then.
“The Town has been very successful in accomplishing all the goals that have been set out for us to reach over the past several years,” Fox said. “We then transition into a mid-year financial update to give the TC a chance to hear where we are at the Dec. 31 mark in the fiscal year, a mid-term report card of sorts.”
Fox said they always start this way to lay the foundation for the town council to have a real time updated snapshot of the financial status and debt capacity as they discuss priorities and costs.
The following are summaries of the various topics and priorities the council discussed at the meeting.
Blowing Rock Child Development Center
In what Fox calls a “potential game changer,” the town will look at the concept of an in-house Child Development Center for all Blowing Rock employees at a future town council meeting. The town will propose a less than market rate for children of employees and will house it under the Park and Recreation Department, that already conducts an award-winning afterschool and summer camp program.
At the retreat, the town council heard about how expensive childcare is and how many children are on waiting lists in Watauga County for childcare. Staff recommended the council operate the center during normal business day hours.
“We believe this will not only help with employee retention but will provide us a game-changer with recruitment,” Fox said.
Paid Parking
The council agreed after discussion to bring forward the topic of paid parking for a “yay” or “nay” vote at the Feb. 15 town council meeting. That vote is not the full vote on the particulars for paid parking, but a vote to discuss and give town staff the “yay” to move forward with bringing back a more formalized proposal with vendors selected and an exact timeline for implementation. They also talked about pushing any potential implementation to the fall of 2023.
Memorial Park Project Update
The town has gone through the first round of bid solicitation without receiving three bids, so they are rebidding the project and will open bids on Feb. 21. The town staff will take the bid results to the council for vote at the March 14 meeting. The town has money for the project from a $500K PARTF grant, along with 2014 Bond monies, ABC distribution and TDA funds for this project.
Main Street Water, Sewer, Sidewalk, Underground Utilities, and Paving
The town only received one bid for this project, so they will reopen bidding for the project on Feb. 21. Staff will take the results of the rebids either at the March 14 town council meeting or a special called meeting. The town has funding for the Water, Sewer, Sidewalk and Paving portions of the project, but does not have funding, at this point, for the underground utilities portion of the project and will need to solicit bank placement for that portion. A special called meeting may take place for public input.
Downtown WIFI expansion
The council agreed to move forward with a vote on Feb. 15 to expand free town Wi-Fi. The expansion will include the areas along Main St. from BRAHM to Speckled Trout, down Sunset to the intersection at Ransom St. It will also include all the parking decks, the pool parking lot and Davant field.
Water Meters
The council will vote in March on a bid for the water meters. Work should begin in early summer 2023 and be completed by the end of 2023. This project will not result in any additional fees to the customers and will replace 100% of the current meters with AMI technology. This will allow real-time date for all Blowing Rock customers to be shared both with the town and the customer.
Police
A new K-9 officer will come to Blowing Rock Police with the additional of an officer to the department. The town will move forward with purchasing the K-9 from the officer and putting him into service soon. That will give the BRPD its first K-9 officer and will look to add another K-9 later into 2023. The second one will make it so there is one on duty at night throughout the week. Right now, the town depends on Boone and the Sheriff’s department for their K-9 services.
The town discussed the potential of purchasing an electric vehicle for the police department as about half of the cars are hybrids. Due to the cost and some knowns related to EVs, the town is not ready to move forward with that purchase.
The town will also move forward with applying a “Shift Differential” to the permanent night shift employees with the police department. The town will include the increase in the 23-24 budget as a premium of $1.75 per hour more than current rates for those individuals that work permanent nights with, which will result in about a 7% increase for those positions.
EMS 24/7
The council heard a report from Chief Kent Graham on EMS service in Blowing Rock. He talked about how the Watauga County contract for the private provider requires that the overall average for call response is 10 minutes or less.
He presented the average response times by fire district with data from Watauga Medics and Watauga County Emergency Management. In a chart Graham showed, Blowing Rock had the fourth fastest average response time. He also showed the number of calls that each district had received — not including Boone — which had Blowing Rock at the most with 12.11% of calls out of all the calls not including Boone.
The full presentation can be found in the 5 hour and 47 minute mark of the live-stream, located at www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIvHQOGR4gs.
Town Hall Renovations
The town is moving forward with renovations to Town Hall that will include new restrooms, an additional office and cosmetic work, which should begin within the next 60 days and be completed this summer.
Community Service Days
The Town will take to vote at the March 2023 meeting to incorporate 16 hours a year for all full-time employees to use for Community Service. The town wants to encourage staff to volunteer in the community and this will allow them to do so during the workday without utilizing comp time or vacation time.
Stormwater Fund Discussion
Council members discussed the possibility of creating a Stormwater Fund to collect fees for future stormwater projects and current stormwater needs. Town staff will work over the next few months to bring back a more formalized proposal.
Green Hill Communication Building
The town is moving forward Green Hill Communication building in the 2023-24 budget cycle. This building houses the radio repeaters for the fire, police and public works departments.
The town will replace the building with a prefab concrete structure around 10x12, along with full replacement of the repeaters, added storage, a new fence around the structure along with the addition of cameras for security purposes with a cost of around $150K for the entire project.
“It was a fantastic retreat, and we were able to accomplish more than most in a three-day span,” Fox said. “This town council and the town staff works extremely hard to make sure the ‘needs’ of the town are met. We strive to be the best stewards of the funding sources that have been bestowed onto us, and we use this time at the retreat to navigate through this topic and make those decision for the upcoming year and years to come.”
