BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council conducted their monthly meeting on Nov. 9 where the council talked about updates with the Blowing Rock Utilities Task Force, held a public hearing on the ordinance amendment for short-term rentals, and finalized the Ice House bid.
Before the public hearings, William Brinker shared some updated information on how the Blowing Rock Utilities Task Force was coming along. The BRUTF — whose main goal is to eliminate above ground utility poles and opt for underground versions — first saw its preliminary budget and design plans introduced this past February.
Brinker shared the updated statistics: 34 utility poles on the East and West side of Main Street will be eliminated, the original approximately 50 property owners that would require new meter changes has been reduced to only three, and only approximately five parking spaces will be needed on Main Street and one at the Blowing Rock Museum of Natural History to complete the project.
Brinker then extended an invitation to walk Main Street and talk to those who have any questions about the project.
“If you want to see the detailed plans, if you want to meet with me and any business owners and understand how it’s going to impact them or where things are gonna go, we literally have that level of detail,” Brinker said.
The meeting then turned to the public hearing on the Ordinance Amendment regarding short-term rentals, which was led by Planning Director Kevin Rothrock.
The amended sections included changing the response times for the contact person or management company of the rental in the case of emergency or complaint from two hours to one and to provide a map for people on the town website for direction to the short term rentals.
“I had just a little problem with the contact person being so far away,” said Doug Matheson.
Matheson also added that with the contact person being closer, there would be less stress on the Blowing Rock Police Department to respond to those complaints or emergencies. These changes were unanimously agreed on.
The Town of Blowing Rock is also entering a lease agreement with Studio M, local hair salon, in terms of the Ice House bid. The lease rate would last three years and start with $1,100 the first, $1,133 the second, and $1,167 the third. Melissa Picket proposed that after the third year any changes to the lease agreement should fall to Town Manager Shane Fox. The proposal was unanimously agreed on.
Drawing to a close, Planning Director Kevin Rothrock requested a member or two from the town council as well as some prominent community members to serve on the subcommittee created in October to evaluate existing built conditions, current land ordinances, and develop a public process to involve residents, property and business owners. Those proposed included Doug Matheson, David Harwood, Steve Cohen and Sue Glenn. This motion passed.
Rothrock also suggested a consideration regarding the Use Table Amendment, specifically duplex construction and usage per use of a zoning permit.
“It’s not frequent, but it’s going to happen more,” Rothrock said concerning duplex construction. The council voted to allow him to look into the issue of permissible uses.
The meeting drew to a close, with the council announcing that Cherry Tree Hollar, located near U.S. 321, was donated to the Foothills Conservancy by the Parker and Ingle Family.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Kerley family and of course the Miller family,” said Mayor Charlie Sellers regarding the crash that happened on Oct. 31 where one person was killed and a woman from Blowing Rock was seriously injured.
The council also reminded the public that Town Hall will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving.
