BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council discussed multiple items at its Jan. 10 meeting, including the possibility of paid parking in town.
The town should have a total of 1,500 parking spaces, meaning there needs to be an additional 600 to allot visitors, according to a study by tourism consultant Roger Brooks. The study also provided figures for the proposed downtown paid parking. Assuming it would be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at $2/hr with a max time of four hours, Blowing Rock could potentially gain $1.6 million in revenue from paid parking, according to the presentation.
The Parking Advisory Committee has recommended reserving a few spaces in the Maple Street lot for residents only, although a fee to park in these spaces would still be required.
On-street parking rates for Main, Sunset, Pine, Park Ave, Ginny Stevens Lane, and Wallingford streets would be $2/hr for the first three hours and $4/hr for each additional hour.
Off-street parking — like the Parking Decks, Maple Street Lot, and Swimming Pool Lot — would be $1.50/hr. Davant Field Lot will remain free, but will be evaluated if additional parking areas are built.
Fines would include: Overtime first offense: $10, overtime second offense: $15, overtime third or more: $20, and failure to pay: $25. The possibility of immobilization devices may be implemented when the violator has repeat offenses or when the violator has fines that are more than 60 days delinquent.
Town Manager Shane Fox said the town council would take action at either their February or March meeting depending on what details the council decides on at their annual retreat. There would be no meters, just an App, QR code and kiosks for people to use to pay, Fox said. Paid parking will potentially be implemented by May if the town council moves forward with it in February.
Planning director Kevin Rothrock then spoke about Rumple Presbyterian Memorial Church parking requirements. At the last town meeting, the planning board recommended eliminating any parking for other areas of the church as they are typically not used at the same time as church services. This amendment was finalized and approved by the council.
Rothrock then moved to a discussion concerning Blowing Rock Brewing in regards to a petition requesting voluntary satellite annexation to connect to town utilities. Blowing Rock Brewing would be responsible for the cost of the extension of any utilities to serve the property and any availability fees. This motion was approved and should go into effect on June 30.
After the public comment portion, Tracey Brown, director of 2023 Year of the Trail, presented a proclamation. 2023 marks 50 years since North Carolina officiated the Trails System Act, which is dedicated to helping citizens, organizations and agencies plan, develop and manage all types of trails for hiking, biking and other activities.
“The mission of the North Carolina Year of the Trail Campaign is to showcase and celebrate North Carolina’s trails (and) encouraging ongoing participation, investment, and development among locals and legislators. The purpose for the year of the trail is to celebrate North Carolina’s vast and diverse collection of trails and encourages all of us to recognize our role as champions of these special resources,” said Brown.
The motion to accept the proclamation recognizing 2023 as Year of the Trail was passed.
The 2021-2022 audit presentation was next on the docket and spearheaded by Alan Thompson.
“There were no significant audit findings,” said Thompson.
Thompson said there appears to be an upward trend in terms of funds.
“The larger the budget of the town is, the more difficult it’s going to be to maintain a higher percentage,” Thompson said.
When asked by Doug Matheson if there were any oddities other than the fund balance, Thompson replied, “No, sir. I mean I think what y’all are facing is a really healthy thing, but it requires harder management than smaller rural towns because of the growth that you’re experiencing. I think from the expenditure and revenue side of this, you’ve got to monitor it harder.”
During the opening public comment portion, Blowing Rock resident Rick Parsons brought up the issue of speeding through residential roads, urging the town council to look for a solution.
“I’m here to ask you, before you go on your retreat, to consider solving this problem, addressing the problem. Not just on Greenhill Road. It’s time to address this problem,” Parsons said.
To end the meeting, Mayor Charlie Sellers thanked the town’s employees for being proactive during the deep freeze over Christmas. The Blowing Rock Town Council retreat is scheduled for Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the American Legion Building.
