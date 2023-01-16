Blowing Rock town hall sign

Blowing Rock Town Hall in downtown. 

 File phoot

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council discussed multiple items at its Jan. 10 meeting, including the possibility of paid parking in town.

The town should have a total of 1,500 parking spaces, meaning there needs to be an additional 600 to allot visitors, according to a study by tourism consultant Roger Brooks. The study also provided figures for the proposed downtown paid parking. Assuming it would be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at $2/hr with a max time of four hours, Blowing Rock could potentially gain $1.6 million in revenue from paid parking, according to the presentation.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.