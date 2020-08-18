BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council discussed several community matters during its regular meeting on Aug. 11, including installing storm water drainage along Chestnut Drive and Morris Street. Due to COVID-19, the meeting took place via Zoom and community members could stream it from the town’s YouTube channel, with only town council members, Town Manager Shane Fox, Town Clerk Hilari Hubner and Blowing Rock Planning Director Kevin Rothrock in the council chambers.
During the meeting, Doug Chapman of McGill Associates in Hickory presented the council with five options to remedy the overflow storm water, which are identified as segments. Each solution has various functions, benefits and costs, according to Chapman.
The total cost of the storm drainage improvements laid out during the council meeting would be $283,000.
Fox said that while this was an alternate plan for improvements related to the 2014 General Obligation Bond Issuance, it was originally tabled by the town council due to its expenses.
What makes this project possible now, Fox said, is the leftover funding from the Sunset Drive project, which totals “more than $300,000.” There is also $62,000 in the town’s drainage budget and $50,000 in contingency.
During a motion made by Council Member Sue Sweeting and seconded by Albert Yount, Blowing Rock Town Council voted to defer the topic to a committee to examine each options’ impact.
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Charles Hardin joined the council to answer questions about the chamber’s plans for Art in the Park during the next five years.
Several public comments voiced support for the seasonal monthly event of Art in the Park that takes place along Park Avenue in Blowing Rock. The five-year contract between the town and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce to host the event was due for its regular renewal and discussion.
“This amazing show has been going on for more than 50 years and is known throughout the country,” said Blowing Rock resident and owner of the Speckled Trout, Emily Brinker. “The rich history of Art in the Park in Blowing Rock should continue as it is: hosted by the chamber, supported by the town and loved by all.”
Town residents John Aldridge and Deborah McDowell also wrote in to voice their support of the council to renew the event’s lease.
Hardin noted that Art in the Park attracts 30,000-35,000 visitors per year.
Mayor Charlie Sellers called for a motion to approve the contract, which was made by council member David Harwood and seconded by Virginia Powell. The council voted unanimously to approve the Art in the Park contract until 2025.
Following the vote to approve the initial contract, council member Sue Sweeting voiced concern about the amount of parking the event allows, especially since there will not be the option of parking at Highway 221 and Bass Lake.
“We as a council have been criticized because of our lack of parking, and (the rendering of the 2021 Art in the Park layout) … is 40 parking spaces, and only three of those are three wheelchair spots,” she said. “I think what I would like to see is … let’s get planning in here and let them look at the parking situation and where else we could possibly have this where … (it doesn’t impact downtown parking) for several months of the year.”
Yount agreed, and asked Hardin if he and his team would be willing to find alternate parking for Art in the Park in the future.
No action was required for the contract to go into effect, Sellers said, and discussions about Art in the Park, its town permits and location will continue.
The council then discussed the topic of the current Watauga County Public Schools plan for the beginning of the school year.
The school system’s initial decision was to utilize a plan that allowed students and their parents to decide whether or not they would return to school in-person or online as outlined by the state’s Plan B. The plan required school districts to provide a remote learning option for its students.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Eliott announced on July 13 that schools would proceed with a 2x3 schedule that would offer two days in-person and three days of learning remotely. However, on July 28, the Watauga Board of Education voted to delay the opening of schools by nine weeks, with remote instruction beginning on Aug. 17 as previously scheduled.
During the discussion, Fox reminded the council that some students may not have adequate internet service due to Blowing Rock’s geography, and the town held a ribbon cutting for the installation of fiber internet from SkyLine/SkyBest on Friday, Aug. 7.
Powell asked Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Brown if her staff would be willing to open the town recreation center for students to utilize its wireless internet.
“One thing we have to be very careful with is that if we provide child care for more than four months in a year, then we have to become a licensed area. So, we can offer a space for people to reserve and come use the Internet without calling it a ‘child care facility,’ and then we don’t run the risk of not being able to host our summer camp,” Brown said, adding that the parks and rec department would be able to launch an online platform so that community members can schedule their visits to use the Wi-Fi.
Council Member Doug Matheson noted that buses could be equipped with Wi-Fi and sent into the community during the winter months, if needed, and Fox said that the conversation surrounding how the council can support the community will continue across town departments.
Fox then presented the council with updates from its list of top 13 priorities for the year that were set during the January 2020 retreat. He said that he wanted to make sure these were discussed as often as possible for the projects to be consistently progressing.
One project has been completed, two are in progress or under contract, five have been paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic and five are in various planning stages.
The Memorial Park playground equipment installation was completed in July, and both Bass Lake sidewalk construction and street paving are estimated to be completed before the end of 2020.
Fox asked the council for its permission to move ahead in drafting a comprehensive plan for Memorial Park, in collaboration with the parks and rec department, which the council approved.
Blowing Rock Town Council members entered a closed session following the Aug. 11 public meeting, at which time no additional action was taken.
