BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council met for their monthly town meeting Dec. 13 to discuss recent topics of the town.
The meeting began with a consent agenda with the discussion focal points being Budget Amendment 2022-15. Tax Releases 2022-04 & 2022-05, and Blowing Rock Brewing requesting to set an annexation date.
The council then moved onto public comments.
Rick Parsons, Blowing Rock resident, brought up a problem that he said has been going on for the “last six years he’s been coming here.” That issue is speeding on Greenhill Road from the Parkway to the first curve in the 1500 block.
“In the last six years, we’ve done multiple studies, three at least that I can count, and most recently one conducted by Ramey Kemp, which all show and demonstrate a problem where, in the last counts, more than 15% of the traffic was traveling in excess of 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, with recorded speeds of up to 64 miles per hour,” Parsons said.
Parsons then goes on to urge the town council to look into the matter more “before there is someone killed on the street.”
The Council then moved to town employee service awards, which was led by Town Manager Shane Fox. Fox announced the awards to:
- Tasha Johnston in the finance, payroll department
- Thomas Gunne,l Blowing Rock Police department
- Jason Roten, Colby Whitt, Alex Price Fire and Rescue Department all five years
- Nicole Forman, Finance Director 15 years
- Sharon VanDyke Police, dispatcher 25th year, serving the county for more than 30 years
- Hunter Shook Public Works, five years
- Sterling Lewis, Public Works 15 years
- James Townsend WasteWater Plant Operators ,15 years
- Aaron Miller, Police Chief, 15th year with town, but began in 1989 and has served town in some capacity for 33 years
“Even before I was mayor, traveling through town we’d see the town crews working at night fixing water leaks anytime something needed to be done, they were doing it,” Mayor Charlie Sellers said. “Since I’ve been mayor, I’ve been amazed at how our town employees jump up to the plate. And so, we have a great town because of our public works, all of our town employees and our citizens. Thank you guys, thank you so much.”
Public hearings were next on the docket.
Kevin Rockrock, Planning Director of Blowing Rock, spoke about a special use permit for Rumple Presbyterian Church for their fellowship hall addition, and also the repurposing of new entryways and a relocated playground. The parking requirement, as it stands now, for a church is one parking space for every four seats in the sanctuary and then an additional one space per every 200 square feet for the remainder of the building. The planning board proposed that the latter be eliminated from the parking standards
John Calvin, chairman of the building committee, explained that they have the money to go forward with the project in phases so as to not disturb services.
This motion was approved by the council.
Doug Chapman, town engineer, then talked about water and sewer Improvements. Chapman said that the town is eligible for loans from the USDA. Proposed improvements are for the Mayview Lift Station, the water treatment plant, and the wastewater treatment plant.
Chapman explained the process behind the USDA loan, “They agree to funding, but they don’t give you the money until everything’s closed out.” Meaning that the work would have to be done before the loan was given.
The town council approved the application.
The council also discussed duplexes and accessory apartments, specifically revising the permitting process for accessory apartments and two-family uses in the planning and zoning jurisdiction of the town of Blowing Rock.
The motion to approve the change of the use table was approved by the council.
The meeting then moved to the regular agenda where Shane Fox led the discussion of the disposal of town assets.
There are two items no longer being used by the town: a 1997 Chevrolet C8500 Leaf/Dump Truck and a 2006 Freightliner Class M2 Garbage Truck. For disposal, it was proposed that they use govdeals.com.
The motion passed.
Last on the regular agenda was the replacement of the Lauren Drive sewer line that extends from Pine Street to Mayview Lift Station. The line has fallen into a state of disrepair, failing on over eight occurrences. The quote, from Iron Mountain Construction, to replace the line is $58,070. The repair would take place within the next month and have no negative impacts on the Mayview Lift Station Project. The town council passed the motion for replacement.
To conclude the meeting, the Walker family was thanked for providing turkeys for every town employee and also providing shields to the Blowing Rock Police Department. Braxton Eggers, Todd Castle, Len “LD” Hagaman, Larry Turnbow and Ray Pickett were also congratulated by the council for the elections that took place. And lastly, the town council wished everyone a happy and safe holiday.
