BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, where they continued to discuss paid parking and voted to expand the town Wi-Fi.
The meeting started in earnest with public comments, which included Pam Lowry voicing concern over the proposed paid parking in terms of those who own property on Main Street dealing with renters.
“It seems unfair to ask them to pay for 24-hour, per-day parking,” she said.
She said it may impact owners' ability to rent these properties. She also voiced concerns about workers being able to afford to park on Main Street and that paid parking would affect the small-town atmosphere of Blowing Rock, and that businesses would suffer income loss due to the paid parking.
Mayor Charlie Sellers said the paid parking discussion will be a long process, and we are only in the beginning stages.
“The public will be involved in comments and suggestions,” Sellers said.
The next portion of the meeting was a special presentation by Police Chief Aaron Miller and Town Clerk Hilari Hubner to swear in William Byrd to the Blowing Rock Police Department as the newest — and first — K9 officer. William James Bradley, Captain of the Charlotte Reserve Program for Mecklenburg County, was also sworn in as a part-time reserve within the department.
Wendy Patoprsty then gave an update on the Middle Fork Greenway project.
“When you think about connecting Boone to Blowing Rock and Blowing Rock to Boone with a walking or bicycle riding path, it’s gonna change the dynamic of our community when it’s complete,” Patoprsty said.
For the funding resources of the new locations, $2,770,000 will come from the Watauga County TDA, $6,336,535 from State and Federal grants, and $3,655,388 from private foundations, donations, and the Round Up for the Greenway event.
Two trailheads have been erected in Blowing Rock and U.S. 321 from the funds, Three pocket parks have been made, which include parking, trails, and picnic areas. Those parks are Payne Branch, Sterling Creek and Goldmine Branch. Eighty-five acres have also been protected in the 6-mile corridor of the Middle Fork, which creates a natural buffer for citizens and tourists to enjoy as well to protect the wildlife that surrounds the area.
The Middle Fork Greenway has anticipated projects slated for 2023-2025, including a Tweetsie Connector that will be 600 linear feet and should begin this year. The organization is waiting for permits to begin that project.
The meeting then moved to an update on paid parking. At the recent council retreat, there were several recommendations made in terms of paid parking.
Recommendations including to have paid parking Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to leave the Sunday morning slot free for the church traffic. The council also agreed that they needed to reserve a few spaces in some areas,
Then the topic turned to parking rates.
“On our on-street parking, it was $2 an hour for the first three hours, and then it increased to $3 an hour after three hours. All the off street parking lots were $1.50 per hour, for that time. And we would leave the Davant parking area as free parking for the folks that work in our businesses in town who may not have parking provided by the business — a free place to park. We also discussed reevaluating that at some point in the future,” said Miller.
Regarding funds for the paid parking project, Town Manager Shane Fox said it is a special revenue fund rather than a general fund.
“This money would be restricted to utilizing it within that particular source. So for us, it'd be parking,” Fox said.
Another recurring subject matter was the technology that would be used to monitor the parking spots.
Miller said they are working with vendors to provide what is needed.
Miller brought up three crucial parts in the plan.
“There's the multi-space pay stations, you may call those kiosks. That's one piece. There's the pay to park app, that is one piece. And the third piece is the enforcement piece. So our goal, when we start deciding who the vendors will be, is to try to keep that number of vendors to the smallest number that we can,” Miller explained.
The town council passed a motion to move forward with a public hearing and to review the code amendments proposed for paid parking.
Next on the docket was a Wi-Fi extension plan for the town of Blowing Rock, presented by Thomas Steele.
The Wi-Fi expansion would offer coverage in parking locations that include the American Legion, BRAHM, Broyhill Park/Robbins Pool Park, Main Street, Sunset Drive and Davant Field.
In addition to the Wi-Fi expansion, security cameras will also be installed at all of the locations.
The quote to install all of the new technology is $65,000, which Steele said includes all networking hardware, cameras, new internet lines and installation labor.
It will take around three weeks for the parts to be delivered, two-to-three weeks for the installation, and should be completed by the end of June 2023.
The motion to approve the Wi-Fi expansion passed.
Finance Officer Nicole Norman then led the following section on Phase 4 of the 2014 Bonds – Approval of Bank Bids.
“Following a market analysis in concert with the Town of Blowing Rock’s Financial Advisors, First Tryon Bank, it was determined to be in the town’s best interest to issue Final General Obligation Bond debt via direct bank placement loan vs. a public sale as was done with prior issues. The rate and fee environment to issue the debt paired with the dollar amount remaining to be issued were the main factors in that analysis,” said Norman.
Funds remaining to be issued to close out the GO Bonds, originally authorized in 2014, total $1,695,000 ($650,000 Transportation & Sidewalks, $420,000 Parks, $590,000 Water & $35,000 Sewer). Approximately 30 banks received the request for financing proposals with bids received from five institutions, including JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA, Zions Bank, Key Government Finance, First Horizon Bank & Huntington Public Capital.
“In order to proceed with the issuance of the debt, it is necessary for Town Council to adopt the enclosed resolution including a form of the bond authorizing issuance of bond as well as accept the proposal offered,” Norman said.
This resolution passed.
Next was the 2023 Town Council Retreat review, headed by Shane Fox.
The main issues that council discussed at the recent retreat were the comprehensive plan, cemetery expansion, water meters, Main Street Project, paid parking, police matters, emergency medical services, Green Hill communication building, Wi-Fi expansion, Memorial Park, USDA updates for the plants and Lift-Station, child daycare and community service days.
Fox also announced new board appointments.
For the Planning Board, the new members will be Greg Bergstrom, Lindsay Cook, and Bill McCarter.
For the Board of Adjustments, the new members will be Sarah Murphy, Jerry Stanes and Brandon Walker.
For the ABC Board, the new member will be Susie Greene.
For the TDA Board, the new member will be Zika Rea.
