BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council approved a permit for a weekly farmer's market during their regular meeting Tuesday, May 9.
To begin the meeting, the council heard public comments from nearly a dozen residents, all regarding the underground utilities project.
Following public comment, Town Planning Director Kevin Rothrock led a public hearing regarding a special use permit request for a weekly farmers and horticulture market.
Applicants Jill Berkin and John Grafe requested the permit to host the market at Blowing Rock Antiques store located at 379 Sunset Drive weekly on Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. Local vendors selling flowers, dairy products, pastries, vegetables, mushrooms and meat have been approved to participate in the market.
The council approved the special use permit as the applicants met all requirements, including securing parking for the event.
Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller then shared information regarding parking enforcement in town.
Miller said the parking enforcement budget for mid-May to late October is $8,000 year, which covers only 15 to 18 hours of patrol a week. Council discussed several avenues to improve enforcement but ultimately requested more information regarding how metered parking, increased fines and booting could benefit the parking enforcement budget to be presented at their June meeting.
The council then voted against the underground utilities project before announcing that the proposed town budget will be available on Friday, May 12, on the town's website.
The council then adjourned to move into closed session.
The council then recessed their closed session meeting until Tuesday, May 16. The meeting will reconvene at 10:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss in closed session the process of hiring a new Town Manager.
The next regular Blowing Rock Town Council meeting will occur on Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at the Blowing Rock Town Hall.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.