BLOWING ROCK — At their regular meeting on Oct. 11, the Blowing Rock Town Council approved a rezoning and a bid for the Ice House location.
After approving the consent agenda, the council heard a request from Blowing Rock Ale House to rezone a four-acre property on the southwest corner of Hwy 321 and Edmisten Road.
Before Planning Director Kevin Rothrock explained the development plans for the property, Councilman David Harwood recused himself from the voting as his firm is the architect on record for the project.
Blowing Rock Brewing Company Co-Founder Jeff Walker said he and his business partner opened the company in 2013 as the "first manufacturing factory in the town for some time." Walker said in 2014, the brand grew to a production brewery in Hickory as a 100% locally owned and operated business that employed more than 70 people to fulfill more than 1,000 accounts state wide.
The Blowing Rock Ale House is planned to be primarily a production and canning location. However, tastings, tours and food pairings would be an aspect of their operations. Walker said the ale house would close between 8 and 10 p.m. and would not cater to a late-night crowd.
The council asked questions regarding driving safety, including if the Department of Transportation would approve a turning lane which Rothrock said would only be done if required.
During the public hearing, resident Roy Gryder said he wanted the council to reject the request. As a resident of Edminsten Road, Gryder said he was concerned about driving safety and the harm beer-drinking has on health.
Blowing Rock resident John Davis submitted a letter to be read as he was out of town at the time of the meeting. Mayor Charlie Sellers read the letter to the council.
Davis wrote that he would like the board to oppose the rezoning as it was "maybe 100 yards from the intersection," which he said was dangerous.
"We have too many drivers already under the influence and we don't need to encourage that on a major highway," Davis wrote.
After public comment was closed, County Manager Shane Fox outlined the economic impact the ale house would have on the town using an estimated profit of $2 million. Fox said this would create $135,000 in sales tax a year with $40,000 being used locally. Fox said there was not yet an estimation for property costs, but for every $1 million in value is about $4,000 in property tax. If the company was to use Blowing Rock Water, its 3,000 gallons a day would put them in the top 10 users, bringing in $15,000 a year in water sales, Fox said.
With Harwood absent from the vote, the council unanimously voted to approve the rezone.
Following the vote, Fox reintroduced the bids for the Ice House lease to the board. In their September meeting, the council decided to rebid the property and the same two businesses made bids with slight changes.
Hair salon Studio M bid $1,100 a month for a three-to-five-year lease. The bid stated the business would be open year round, Monday through Saturday 10 to 6 p.m.
Take Heart, a retail store and non-profit design studio, bid to be open the same hours with a three-year lease, paying $1,251 a month for the first year and $1,276 for the second year.
Considering business history, type and bid-amounts, the council approved Studio M's bid which will not be formally adopted until a public hearing at the board's November meeting.
