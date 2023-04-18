April 11 Blowing Rock Town Council

The members of the Blowing Rock Town Council at their April 11 meeting.

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council approved a proclamation for Resilient and Thriving Communities Week and declared June 1 as Blowing Rock History Day at its monthly meeting.

To begin the April 11 meeting, Children’s Playhouse Executive Director and Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative Member Kathy Parham requested that the council proclaim April 29 to May 6 as Resilient and Thriving Communities Week.

