BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council approved a proclamation for Resilient and Thriving Communities Week and declared June 1 as Blowing Rock History Day at its monthly meeting.
To begin the April 11 meeting, Children’s Playhouse Executive Director and Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative Member Kathy Parham requested that the council proclaim April 29 to May 6 as Resilient and Thriving Communities Week.
The proclamation encompasses the mission of the grassroots nonprofit in supporting the creation of a relationship-driven, resilient and compassionate community to prevent harm and heal from adversity. The town council voted to approve the proclamation.
The council then moved to public hearings, beginning with a request made by Anne Furr and led by Zoning Enforcement Officer Brian Johnson.
Furr requested a special use permit to renovate the existing building and property at 8263 Valley Blvd and construct a new retail office. The existing structure would be renovated and repaired with minor changes. An additional parking lot would be built adjacent to the existing building along with a new curb.
Bonnie Holmes, a resident of Skyland View Dr, spoke about her concern about one of the special use permits — “12.100 veterinary” — as the area above the property is residential and the possible noise from the animals at the location would be disruptive to the peace in the area.
Holmes’s point was countered by the fact that she did not have standing as her property is not adjacent or adjoining. The council approved the special use permit.
The second public hearing addressed townhouse definitions, which Planning Director Kevin Rothrock led.
One of the concerns Jane Sellers addressed was changing the language around townhouses and townhouse development. This language change would have a recorded agreement between parties take place rather than having to create a homeowners or property owners association.
The council approved the change.
Next on the agenda was a request from the Blowing Rock Historical Society to make June 1 Blowing Rock History Day, which council approved.
On June 1, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting to officially welcome Blowing Rock’s newest attraction, The Blowing Rock History Walk, on Lauren Lane and around Broyhill Park Lake. The walk will be dedicated to the community and be a public and private partnership between the Town of Blowing Rock, the Blowing Rock Historical Society and the Village Foundation of Blowing Rock.
Each of the 11 stations in the park along the walk will have seating so everyone can enjoy the beautiful, peaceful park and its lake while learning about Blowing Rock’s history.
The last discussion was about a Memorial Park Parks and Recreation Trust Fund bid update led by Town Engineer Doug Chapman.
Greene Construction, Inc. put in a bid for $2,984,483,88, which was the lowest.
Mcgill Associates stated that it would be in the town’s best interest to reject the current bid received and to proceed with rebidding the restroom portion of the Memorial Park Project.
The council approved a motion to proceed with that proposed route.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.