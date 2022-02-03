BLOWING ROCK — It didn’t take long on Jan. 20. When shown the facts and the alternatives, Blowing Rock’s board of commissioners made a quick decision to expand local police dispatch services to 24/7/365, which means hiring two more full time employees.
Currently, The Town of Blowing Rock contracts with Boone to provide nighttime dispatch services and, according to Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller, that arrangement has been working very well. The problem, he said, is that The Town of Boone’s town council voted last week to partner with Watauga County.
Town manager Shane Fox told the council members that Watauga County will continue to handle 9-1-1 dispatch services, but with Boone merging its other dispatch operations with the county’s, the commissioners needed to decide on an alternative path to either also go back to the county or remain fully independent.
Miller and Fox told the council that they had hoped to wait on this issue until the Winter Retreat, but the recent postponement of the retreat from Jan. 24-26 to Feb. 14-16, combined with Boone’s recent decision, required a more expedient discussion and decision so that any requirements for the change could be put into motion.
For this fiscal year ending June 30, Miller estimated the non-budgeted expense would be an additional $17,000 and that the changeover could occur by about March 1.
Fox and Miller emphasized that bringing the dispatch services back in-house would be much less expensive and provide the town with better control than any of the alternative solutions.
The special called meeting lasted approximately 20 minutes for the open session before going into closed session to discuss an employment matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.