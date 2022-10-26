BLOWING ROCK — Executive Director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority Tracy Brown gave a State of Town update to the Rotary Club at their Oct. 17 meeting at the Meadowbrook Inn.
Rotary Club of Blowing Rock President David Sweet opened the meeting and introduced Brown, who spoke with the club in April about other aspects of the tourism industry.
In his presentation, Brown said that $1,787,926 was collected in occupancy tax for the July 2021 to June 2022 fiscal year. He said this came from $29,798,926 in lodging sales and $89,396,300 in visitor spending.
Nearly 3,000 people are employed in the tourism industry in Watauga County, Brown said, creating $111 million in labor income, $18.1 million in local taxes and $16.7 million in state taxes with saves county residents $650.84 in taxes for the year.
Brown said one of the main draws to the area is the Blue Ridge Parkway, which had 15.9 million visitors in 2021 — more than Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon combined, according to Brown. He said this tourism supports about 17,900 jobs and that $1.3 billion dollars were spent in communities near the park.
After years of impact from COVID-19, Brown said the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority’s July 2022 Local Tourism Business Survey showed that 82% of businesses reported 2022 sales and bookings as high or higher than those in 2019.
Brown said with the success of the tourism industry in Blowing Rock, shifts have been made to marketing campaigns as there is not a need to draw more people into the area. Brown said that messaging of preserving and respecting nature has been one of the main focuses in recent content.
In addressing some of the challenges, Brown discussed parking, staffing shortages, changes in operating hours, supply chain issues and a general shift in the economy. Brown said that some issues, like parking, can be addressed with infrastructure and mindful scheduling of large community events, while other issues, like economic challenges, are inevitable. While operating hours and staffing shortages became apparent following the pandemic, Brown said that “restaurants have found ways to make more money for less effort,” and he recommends people start making reservations and changing their expectations.
Following his report, Rotary Club member and Director of Development at WAMY Community Action Allison Jennings asked Brown if tourism can be involved in the conversation about affordable housing. She asked if workforce housing is a potential solution to both staffing shortages and lack of affordable housing.
Brown said that these conversations “are happening” and that towns with similar populations and tourism seasons have tried similar solutions.
