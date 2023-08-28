busy_Main_St_Blowing_Rock.jpg

A busy summer day on Main Street in Blowing Rock.

 Photo courtesy BRTDA

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority has adopted and begun implementing its budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.

Anticipating a decline in occupancy tax revenues, the TDA staff and board set the current budget at $1,518,636 — a 15% reduction from the previous year’s budget. With a continued reduction in call-to-action advertising, the TDA is dedicating a notable portion of promotional spending to research that will bring clarity to future promotions planning. Infrastructure dollars will be directed to several projects, including updated wayfinding signage throughout Blowing Rock and expanded restrooms in Memorial Park.

  

