BLOWING ROCK – The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Community, Government & Education Committee, in partnership with the Town of Blowing Rock, is inviting all residents and business owners to attend the annual “State of the Town” event on Thursday, Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion Building on Wallingford Street.

The event will be recorded for anyone who cannot attend. The link to the You Tube video can be found on the Chamber’s website www.LoveBlowingRock.com or the Town of Blowing Rock’s website www.TownofBlowingRock.com.

