BLOWING ROCK — The town of Blowing Rock is seeking interested community members to apply for various boards.
The Blowing Rock Town Council will soon consider appointments to the Planning Board, the Board of Adjustment, the Tourism Development Authority, the Alcohol Beverage Control Board and the Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission.
Each of these boards has an essential role in preserving and protecting the quality and character of our community.
Planning Board - Two vacancies
The Planning Board conducts studies and makes recommendations to the Town Council on matters related to the growth and development of the Town. The Planning Board reviews all requests for new subdivisions, all requests for zoning changes, requests for new commercial development, and makes recommendations to the Town Council on whether those requests should be approved, modified, or denied. The Town has established standards for new subdivisions and other new development through the adoption of a Land Use Ordinance (often referred to as the Zoning Code). The Planning Board reviews any proposed changes to the Land Use Ordinance and will often initiate such changes to ensure that the regulations in the Land Use Ordinance are current and provide the proper protection for the Town and its residents. There are nine members on the Planning Board, eight members who live within Town limits and one being an Extraterritorial Jurisdiction member and the Board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members are appointed by the Town Council for a term of three years. There will be two vacancies on this Board. These vacancies are for those members who live within Town limits.
Board of Adjustment - Three Vacancies
The Land Use Ordinance establishes regulations for the use and development of land within the community. However, sometimes a property owner, because of special characteristics on his or her property, will request a variance from the specific regulations in the Land Use Ordinance. The Board of Adjustment reviews variance requests and decides whether those requests should be approved. The Board of Adjustment also hears appeals from any person who may disagree with any order, directive, or decision made by the Zoning Administrator. There are six full members on the Board of Adjustment, one being an Extraterritorial Jurisdiction, plus two two alternate members. The Board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, when cases are pending. Members are appointed by the Town Council for a term of three years. There will be two (Jerry Starnes and Lance Campbell) full member vacancies, one alternate member vacancy.
Tourism Development Authority - One Vacancy
The Tourism Development Authority promotes, solicits, and encourages tourism in the Town of Blowing Rock in accordance with adopted Town plans/policies and administers the appropriation of the room occupancy tax proceeds. This Authority also studies the impact of tourism on the Town and develops strategies to minimize any negative impacts of tourism on the Town. The Authority shall have at least one/third of its members affiliated with lodging establishments that collect the occupancy tax and at least three/fourths of its members active in the promotion of travel and tourism in Blowing Rock. There are five members of the Tourism Development Authority. The Board meets at 3:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday in March, June, September and December. Members are appointed by the Town Council for a term of three years. This Board will have one vacancy for At-Large Member.
Alcohol Beverage Control Board - One Vacancy
The Alcohol Beverage Control Board oversees the operation and management of the Town ABC store and employs a local ABC officer to oversee the enforcement of State of North Carolina ABC laws. There are three members on the ABC Board and the Board meets at 3 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members are appointed by the Town Council for a term of three years. This Board will have one vacancy.
If you have an interest in serving on one of these important citizen boards, please compete a Board Appointment Application by Friday, Jan. 20. The application can be found at www.townofblowingrock.com or a copy can be picked up at Town Hall.
Once completed, submit it to Hilari Hubner, Town Clerk, at Post Office Box 47, Blowing Rock, NC 28605 either by mail or email to clerk@townofblowingrocknc.gov.
