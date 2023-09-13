Current WCS logo

BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock School is keeping up with new Science of Reading and Kids’ Interests through recent grants. The Watauga Education Foundation and Dollar General funded, respectively, $2,000 and $2,500 in decodable books to provide young students with texts to apply their phonics knowledge.

The Clabough Foundation funded a grant for $5,000 to purchase small sets of the same title, according to students’ title and topic choices.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.