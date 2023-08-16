Boone Police logo web

BOONE — The investigation of a shooting that killed a man on Blowing Rock Road in Boone is still active and under investigation after the Boone Police Department met with District Attorney Seth Banks. 

On Aug. 11, at 2:30 p.m., officers with the Boone Police Department responded to the area of Blowing Rock Road for a reported shooting. Responding officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound laying in the highway at the intersection of Winkler’s Creek Road. The male was transported to Watauga Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, according to Boone Police.

Investigation ongoing after man shot, killed near Bojangles on Blowing Rock Road
  

