BOONE — The investigation into the August shooting on Blowing Rock Road is still ongoing and no charges have been filed.

District Attorney Seth Banks said the investigation is ongoing as his office is waiting for the autopsy report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Banks said that he has seen autopsy's take awhile, but he is hoping that is not the case with this one. 

  

