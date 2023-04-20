BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Police Department purchased two ballistic shields after a donation from a community member.
The two shields are the first the department has owned, and one will stay full-time with Blowing Rock School Resource Officer Bradley Swift.
Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller said a donor, Brandon Walker, was interested in doing something for the department for a project, which was on the heels of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.
“One of the concerns that came out of that was that maybe the police didn’t have some of the equipment that they needed readily available there,” Miller said. “We thought it’d be a good opportunity for us to place some equipment in the school — God forbid that we ever had an incident there — that our officers would have immediate access to should they ever need it. It seemed like a good fit.”
That shield will stay with Swift while the other one will be available to officers to use as needed. Miller said the department did not have ballistic shields before the donation.
“It’s huge for us,” Miller said. “It gives us an extra layer of safety and allows us to maybe move a little more rapidly if we need to. Officers wear some safety equipment — ballistic vests, those type things — but they’re not a guarantee. No. 1, they don’t stop all calibers of rounds and it still is a lot of your body exposed. So the shields provides a lot of protection for officers to get behind if they had a situation that warranted that.”
A ballistic shield is constructed of various materials — basically a large steel plate with a bulletproof glass window — that are small enough for officers to carry and heavy enough to stop most types of bullets.
“We just always appreciate our citizens stepping up when they see a need and providing extra resources to make sure we have the best equipment that’s out there available,” Miller said.
