Dotson and Miller

Lt. Lance Dotson and BRPD Chief Aaron Miller after Dotson graduated from the Law Enforcement Executive Program.

 Photo courtesy Blowing Rock Police Department

BLOWING ROCK — A Blowing Rock Police Department officer recently graduated the Law Enforcement Executive Program, which offers a leadership development option for agencies that require greater schedule flexibility.

According to BRPD, the program consists of 20 days of training delivered over a six-month period of time to allow participants to return to their home agencies between three-day visits to NC State.

