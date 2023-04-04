BLOWING ROCK — A Blowing Rock Police Department officer recently graduated the Law Enforcement Executive Program, which offers a leadership development option for agencies that require greater schedule flexibility.
According to BRPD, the program consists of 20 days of training delivered over a six-month period of time to allow participants to return to their home agencies between three-day visits to NC State.
Lt. Lance Dotson was the BRPD officer who recently graduated from the program.
According to BRPD, the program “builds proactive leadership among law enforcement executives that enable them to manage their most critical current and future challenges effectively.”
The program helps officers:
Explore current ideas and techniques of public management as they apply to police agencies
Sharpen the personal skills necessary to excel as police managers;
and step outside daily activities and responsibilities to think creatively about the job of managing a law enforcement agency in increasingly complex, uncertain and changing environments.
Blowing Rock PD posted a “congratulations” to Dotson on Facebook after he completed the program.
